“Like a hammer to the head” Review: Arthur Meursalt’s ‘Party Members’

By   Comments: 3  

Cover art by the renowned satirist Badiucao
If you transcribed every twisted, bitter, sick thought you ever had about China, tied it to a brick, then repeatedly smashed it into someone’s skull, you might give them an experience akin to reading Arthur Meursault’s debut novel Party Members (Camphor Press). There is no more unrelentingly savage satire of modern China ever written, and perhaps deserves more attention than it... Read more » Read more »

Jiang Zemin: How China’s Forgotten President Achieved a Cult Following and Meme Immortality

By   Comments: 0  

Jiang Zemin featured image
The current president of China is Xi Jinping. “Uncle Xi” is most-known for his nationwide crackdown on corruption. Who was president before that? If you said Hu Jintao, you’d be right. Hu is remembered mostly for how unremarkable he was – he oversaw a ten-year period of consistent, if unexciting, growth for China, making little... Read more » Read more »

SHUO Is The Chinese Street Artist We Need — And One You Need To Know

By   Comments: 2  

SHUO - Xi Jinping featured image
SHUO says he’s one of only two people in all of China making this kind of stencil art. “First, [people] just don’t have the awareness. Second, they don’t know what this is”   This piece originally appeared on the China digital media platform Radii, and this edited version is republished here with permission. It’s the kind of... Read more » Read more »

11 Ways of Looking at Donald Trump in a Chinese PLA Uniform: A Story

By   Comments: 0  

Donald Trump 1966 featured image
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) was founded 90 years ago on August 1, and to commemorate this round-number anniversary, there was a massive military parade at the Zhurihe Combined Tactics Training Base in Inner Mongolia on Sunday, featuring 12,000 troops and a special message from president Xi Jinping about readiness and party loyalty and winning battles. You don't care about any of that, though. You want to know about this: Read more »

Cast of Beijing’s ‘Art’ premier talk success, censorship, sandwiches

By   Comments: 0  

IMG_1249
The first authorized English production of Yasmina Reza’s Art begins its four-day Beijing run from tonight, May 11. Since the London premiere of Christopher Hampton’s translation, with Albert Finney, Tom Courtenay and Ken Stott as the three principals, Marc, Serge and Yvan, Art has raked in over $250 million worldwide, showcased innumerable all-star lineups, stunt... Read more » Read more »

Rock Off: Briefly memorializing Sanlitun’s best and only punk-rock dive bar

By   Comments: 7  

There was a restaurant? (Pic via Thats)
Up a rickety staircase, above a neglected sex shop, there they were: some of the laziest and most disinterested barkeeps in Beijing. But now they’ve disappeared, along with the rest of 3 Rock, a hole of a rock bar that encapsulated the punk spirit of Sanlitun’s “dirty bar street” – something best loved when it’s... Read more » Read more »

Forbes editor gets drunk, posts dreadful China article

By   Comments: 11  

Drunk
Strange to imagine there was once a time when Forbes had a Beijing correspondent. A time of dragons. “Ancient times.” Yesterday, an editor at the venerable in-flight magazine of Trump Airlines published an article by one of its many, many, many useless contributors entitled ‘China Expert: I’m Drunk,’ in which the author has a chin-stroker... Read more » Read more »

Dispatches From Xinjiang: Uyghur Urbanism in Recent Modernist Poetry

By   Comments: 0  

Uyghur Urbanism
A good while ago the anthropologist Stevan Harrell asked me to consider the unique position of Uyghurs as heirs to an urbanism that predates the rise of Chinese cities in the region. He asked me to think through the ways in which this urban tradition has affected Uyghur social organization. I’m still thinking about this. Read more »

New Rules: How China’s Latest Laws For Foreign Media Affect Us And You

By   Comments: 0  

press-card
As some readers may be aware, new measures restricting foreign content online in China (or “Administrative Regulations for Online Publishing Services”) are dropping March 10 – today. Over at China Law Blog, Steve Dickinson has answers to most of the major players and questions, but we felt obliged to follow up with Steve on a... Read more » Read more »

Mega Fail: How A Bestselling American Futurist Lost His Way In China

By   Comments: 8  

The Naisbitts with Ken and Tenniel Chu at the world's largest golf resort, where the seminar took place
Kneeling over the toilet at the clubhouse of the “largest golf course in the world,” I’m furiously vomiting gray liquid. It is, most likely, the result of dodgy alcohol from the previous night; then again, it might be the 90-minute speech I just heard from the husband-and-wife American “futurists” as they remorselessly praised China again and again and again. Hard to tell. Read more »

Ursula Gauthier Wrote A Bad Article, And In China That’s A Crime

By   Comments: 2  

Ursula Gauthier leaves China featured
Ursula Gauthier, erstwhile Beijing correspondent for the French newsweekly L’Obs, left China for good in the early hours of January 1. It was not, as they say, of her own volition. When the clock struck midnight on 2015, Gauthier’s press visa expired and was not up for renewal. According to official organs, she had offended the Chinese people with her November 18 article written in the aftermath of the November 13 terrorist attacks on Paris. Gauthier’s refusal to publicly apologize for remarks concerning China’s attempts to link Paris with its own problems in Xinjiang was taken as the final straw. Read more »